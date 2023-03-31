Zelensky: Russia’s full responsibility must include 3 elements

The national justice of Ukraine, the International Criminal Court and special tribunals will ensure full accountability of Russia as an aggressor state.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his address to the participants of the Bucha Summit, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia's full accountability must include three elements. The first is the national justice of Ukraine, which will ensure the responsibility of the bulk of Russian murderers and terrorists. The second is the International Criminal Court, which is capable of bringing Russian war criminals of various levels to justice within its jurisdiction. The third, and mandatory, element is a special tribunal for individual leaders. It will bring to justice those responsible for the primary crime of aggression, which makes all other crimes possible," he said.

Read more: Tribunal over Russian criminals may be held in Bucha, - Zelensky

Zelensky emphasized that justice is the foundation of peace. When the responsibility of the one who destroyed peace is fully ensured, peace will last for a long time. According to him, justice is the foundation of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.

"In our opinion, purely formal norms of international law will not work without ensuring justice," the President noted.

At the same time, he thanked everyone who does not compromise on the issue of justice. Zelensky reminded that more than nine thousand crimes had been committed in the Bucha district alone, and more than 1,400 civilians had been killed by the invaders. In the city itself, 637 civilians were killed, including 37 children.

"The world needs an effective mechanism to punish those responsible for the primary crime of aggression, which opens the gates for all evil. Everyone who does not want this to happen again should work together with Ukraine to create a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression, to create a compensation mechanism to compensate for all the damage caused by Russian aggression from their assets. Full responsibility is what teaches the aggressor to peace," the President emphasized.