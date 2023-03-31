Tribunal over Russian criminals may be held in Bucha, - Zelensky

Bucha could become one of the sites for a tribunal to try Putin and his entourage.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to the participants of the Bucha Summit, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Telegram channel of President.

"When we were considering the idea of this summit, we thought that in the future, when evil will definitely be punished, Bucha could become one of the sites - the foundations for a tribunal against Russian aggression, against the grief that President Putin and his circle have brought to our land," he said.

Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to the participants of the summit. According to him, it was attended by representatives of 50 countries.

Read more: Negotiations with Russia will be possible when it withdraws its troops from Ukraine - Zelensky

"It is important for every Ukrainian and Ukraine because there are priorities - victory and justice. And these are two steps that we must achieve, and we will achieve them," the President emphasized.

Zelensky also thanked the journalists who covered the consequences of the occupation of Bucha by Russian troops for their work.

"The whole world learned about Bucha: about Ukrainians killed in the streets by Russian soldiers, about people tortured in basements, about those shot on the roads, about adults and children whose bodies were found in the graves of Bucha," the President said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Bucha should become a symbol of justice for Ukraine, Europe and the whole world, so that "every Russian murderer, executioner and terrorist would be held accountable for crimes against our people."

Read more: Ukraine is looking for compromise solution on Special Tribunal against Russia at UN site, - Zelensky