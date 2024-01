On April 5, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy helicopter in the eastern direction.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "On the Eastern Front, our soldiers destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter. Let's stand and win!"

