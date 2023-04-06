Ukraine does not reject possibility of negotiations with Russia regarding Crimea after successful counteroffensive of AFU, - PO

Ukraine does not rule out the possibility of negotiations with Russia regarding Crimea after the Ukrainian military conducts a successful counteroffensive.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the Office of the President for International Affairs, stated this in a comment to the Financial Times.

"If we succeed in achieving our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we are on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open a diplomatic page to discuss this issue," the official said.

As Sybiha clarified, this does not mean that Ukraine rejects the possibility of liberating Crimea from the Russian occupiers by military means.

The FT noted that the PO's representative's comment was "the most open statement about Ukraine's interest in negotiations" with the Russian Federation since April 2022, when the dialogue with the aggressor was suspended.

In addition, the official's words may reassure Western officials who are "skeptical about Ukraine's ability to return the peninsula and worried about the threat of an escalation of the war, in particular, Moscow's use of nuclear weapons."

