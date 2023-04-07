Zelensky held meeting of Headquarters: they talked about preventing leakage of information about plans of Defense Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the President's Office.

As noted, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi informed the participants about the operational situation in the main areas of the front.

"Commanders of operational-strategic groups of troops reported on the course of hostilities in the areas of the front within their areas of responsibility. The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov spoke about the likely actions of the enemy in the near future," the message reads.

In addition, the members of the Staff reviewed in detail the formation and arming of new brigades. Attention was also paid to the level of personnel training.

Separately, the participants of the meeting focused on measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the defense forces of Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by: Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, commanders of military branches and operational areas. The meeting of the Stavka was also attended by members of the government, heads of law enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies.