Ruscists shelled village in Kharkiv region, man was killed, RMA

The enemy continues to shell the border towns and villages of Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population.

"Today, around 2:30 p.m., the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Borysivka, Kharkiv district. As a result of this shelling, a 39-year-old civilian man died," the report says.

