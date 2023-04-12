Pope asks to pray for Ukraine and calls on heads of state to "be guided not by force of arms"

Photo: VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto

On April 12, Pope Francis concluded his general audience in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican with a "call to persevere in prayer for long-suffering Ukraine."

beginning his greeting to the Italian-speaking pilgrims, Francis made an appeal in which he recalled that the day before was the 60th anniversary of the encyclical "Pacem in terris," which St. John XXIII sent to the Church and the world "at the height of tension between the two warring blocs of the so-called Cold War."

"The Pope has opened up a wide horizon for everyone to talk about peace, to build peace, which is God's plan for the world and the human race," he said. - "This encyclical was a real blessing, like a glimpse of peace among the dark clouds. Its message is very relevant. Suffice it to recall this passage: "Relations between political communities, like relations between human beings, should not be guided by the force of arms, but in the light of reason, that is, truth, justice and active solidarity" (n. 62). I encourage the faithful and all people of goodwill to re-read Pacem in terris and pray that heads of state will draw inspiration from it in their plans and decisions."

