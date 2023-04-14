ENG
News War in Ukraine
Child was rescued from rubble in Sloviansk

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, a child was found alive from under the rubble.

As reported by Censor.NET, Radio Svoboda reported this on Telegram.

"A live child was recovered from under the rubble," the message reads.

As reported by Censor.NET, on April 14, the Russian military shelled Sloviansk, at least 7 explosions were heard in the city in the area of School No. 8.

As a result of the impact, five high-rise buildings and five private houses, a shop, a business center, a club, and three cars were also damaged.

Explosive technicians, paramedics, rescuers, and police are working at the scene.

