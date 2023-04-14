Serbia has not supplied weapons to Ukraine and is not going to - Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that his country has not sold weapons to Ukraine and will not do so.

This was his response to information contained in allegedly classified documents leaked to the United States, writes The Guardian, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

"Serbia has not exported and will not export weapons to Ukraine," Vucic told reporters on Thursday, as quoted by the Beta news agency.

The Serbian president added that the Balkan country, which is a traditional ally of Russia, "has not sent and will not send" ammunition to either Ukraine or Russia.

"There is not a single document that would indicate anything like that," the Serbian President said.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that a classified Pentagon document allegedly states that Serbia "has agreed to supply weapons to Kyiv or has already sent them."

The agency said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the document.

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic quickly denied the allegations and said that his country "has not sold and will not sell weapons to either Ukraine or Russia." Serbia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić also denied the reports that Serbia had agreed to supply weapons to Kyiv.