Last day, occupiers shelled 15 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, - RMA

Last day, 15 villages and towns on the contact line in the Zaporizhzhia region came under enemy fire.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupier launched 55 artillery strikes, four airstrikes, one UAV attack, and one from MLRS.

The enemy attacked the residential sector: once again, he destroyed private houses, apartments, cars, and objects of social infrastructure. So far, 16 reports of destruction have been recorded. Fortunately, no one was injured," the report said.

