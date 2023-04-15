ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4854 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
455 0
shoot out (8650) Zaporizhia (740)

Last day, occupiers shelled 15 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, - RMA

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

запорізька

Last day, 15 villages and towns on the contact line in the Zaporizhzhia region came under enemy fire.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupier launched 55 artillery strikes, four airstrikes, one UAV attack, and one from MLRS.

The enemy attacked the residential sector: once again, he destroyed private houses, apartments, cars, and objects of social infrastructure. So far, 16 reports of destruction have been recorded. Fortunately, no one was injured," the report said.

Read more: Last day, Russians struck more than 80 strikes on 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 