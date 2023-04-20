Barna died like a hero. He was first to storm enemy positions, and fought at a distance of one meter. We took that position, but he stayed there forever," 68th Brigade

Yevhen Nazarenko, a spokesman for 68th separate hunting brigade, released information about circumstances of heroic death of former MP Oleh Barna.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he wrote it on Facebook.

The press officer noted: "There are many questions about Oleh Barna. He died like a hero. He was one of the first to go to storm the enemy positions. He fought with the enemy at a distance of one meter. He killed a lot of enemies and died after being shot in the neck. He is a controversial figure, but he died like a hero. We took this position. But Oleh Barna remained in it forever."

Read more: Former MP Oleh Barna died in war