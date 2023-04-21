Finland to send Ukraine a new military aid package

Finland is to send military equipment to Ukrainian military taking part in exercises under te EU’s European Union Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine (EUMAM-Ukraine).

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Yle.

It is noted that Finnish President Sauli Niinistö approved the shipment on Friday. This is the 15th batch of Finnish military aid to Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs different types of support. We are participating in the EU training mission, coaching the Ukrainian military and providing the necessary material assistance," said Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen.

The ministry clarified that the decision on the aid package took into account the needs of both Ukraine and the resource situation of the Finnish Defense Forces.

The ministry said that it would not disclose information about the content of the aid, the method of delivery or the timing of arrival for security reasons.

