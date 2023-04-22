Russian Federation used new batch of "Shaheds" during latest attacks on Ukraine, - ISW

For the latest attacks on Ukraine, the Russians used a new batch of Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts note that the invaders attacked Kyiv for the first time in 25 days. In total, on April 20, the Russians launched 26 UAVs on the territory of Ukraine, and on April 21 - 12. In the first case, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 21 drones, and in the second - 8.

"The head of the Ukrainian Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Forces, Natalia Gumenyuk, said on April 20 that Russian forces were waiting for the arrival of a new batch of Shahed drones in order to use them for further strikes, and noted that Russia's use of missiles has also decreased," ISW writes.

