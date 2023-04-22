ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5673 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
8 189 23
Armed Forces HQ (2575) helicopter_ (245)

Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down Russian Mi-24, - General Staff

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

вертолет,ми,ми-8,ми8,малясов

On Saturday, April 22, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a Russian Mi-24 combat helicopter and four enemy drones.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Facebook.

"Today, our soldiers shot down one enemy Mi-24 helicopter and 4 UAVs (2 reconnaissance ones - Orlan-10 and Zala, as well as 2 kamikaze drones of Lancet type)," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian Mi-24 was destroyed in Avdiivka direction

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 