Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down Russian Mi-24, - General Staff

On Saturday, April 22, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a Russian Mi-24 combat helicopter and four enemy drones.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Facebook.

"Today, our soldiers shot down one enemy Mi-24 helicopter and 4 UAVs (2 reconnaissance ones - Orlan-10 and Zala, as well as 2 kamikaze drones of Lancet type)," the statement reads.

