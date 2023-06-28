YouTube "BB Ukrainian Analytics": top news, analytics and insights from Ukraine

A new YouTube channel in English was launched to tell the world the truth about Ukraine and Ukrainians without censorship and propaganda: https://www.youtube.com/@bbua_analytics/featured

"BB Ukrainian Analytics" is a new YouTube channel with top news, analytics and insights from Ukraine about Ukraine and around Ukraine. It gives the Ukrainian worldview for the world.

For many yeas the world looked at Ukraine through the eyes of russian propaganda. So "BB Ukrainian Analytics" is created: to tell the world the truth about Ukraine and Ukrainians fighting against russian occupiers for their freedom and EuroAtlantic future; to give objective information about what’s goin on inside Ukraine without censorship and propaganda; to form the true image of Ukraine and Ukrainians in the world.

The channel is created by two independent Ukrainian analysts and media persons - Bogdan Butkevych and Olena Vostrova. Bogdan Butkevych is a famous journalist, presenter, author and vlogger of two popular Ukrainian YouTube channels: Censor.net and Show_bisyky. Olena Vostrova is a media manager, political psychologist, author and presenter of radio and TV projects, vloger at @olenavostrova YouTube channel.

Bogdan Butkevych: "We decided to join our efforts and create a YouTube channel in English. So people all over the world can get objective information about Ukraine and its brave people, about what’s going on here".

Olena Vostrova: "We tell the world the truth not only about our fight agains russian occupiers but also about our inner fight against pro-russian elements and corruption in our Institutions. We do not belong to any political party or social stream. And yes - we are critical about everything that prevents our country from EuroAtlantic integration. So, welcome to our channel if you want to see Ukraine as it is from the inside."

