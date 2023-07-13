German defense forces have ordered large amount of ammunition for Leopard-2 battle tanks, - mass media

Germany has sent an order to the manufacturing company Rheinmetall for ammunition for Leopard-2 tanks. The concluded agreement provides for the transfer of "significant tank ammunition" to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau.

The company Rheinmetall reported that the existing framework contract was expanded to a volume of about 4 billion euros.

It is noted that by the end of 2030, the Bundeswehr will receive several hundred thousand combat and training cartridges of various designs.

The framework agreement also provides for the supply of "a significant amount of tank ammunition" to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the company did not provide any details about the volume of the pre-order, adding that with this order the Bundeswehr wants to close gaps in its stocks and increase the supply of ammunition.

