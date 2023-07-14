On July 14, Russians carried out 43 air strikes, launched 17 shaheds, and fired 17 MLRS attacks - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the Russian occupiers’ attacks on the territory of Ukraine on July 14, 2023.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is reported in the information on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "During the day, the Russian invaders launched another missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using 17 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones and 1 anti-aircraft guided missile from the S-300 air defense system. As a result of the successful combat work of anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile firing groups of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, 16 "Shahed" were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy conducted 43 air strikes and fired 17 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high."

