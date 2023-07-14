ENG
Zaluzhny about de-occupation of Crimea and allies’ fears about Putin’s reaction: I don’t care. As soon as I have means, I will do something

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi promises to liberate Crimea from Russian troops, even if some Western allies do not support the de-occupation of the peninsula.

According to the publication The Washington Post, Some Western officials privately worry about what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's reaction would be if Ukrainian troops ever reached Crimea, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to НВ.

"As soon as I have the means, I will do something. I don't care - no one will stop me," Zaluzhny said in a commentary to the publication.

