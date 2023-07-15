ENG
Ruscists shelled Zolota Balka in Kherson region with artillery, - RMA

The Russian army shelled the Zolota Balka of the Novoaleksandrivka district in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.

As noted, around 9:00 a.m., enemy artillery struck a peaceful settlement. As a result of the shelling, a cultural center and a shop were damaged.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," the report said.

