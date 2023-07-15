Ruscists shelled Zolota Balka in Kherson region with artillery, - RMA
The Russian army shelled the Zolota Balka of the Novoaleksandrivka district in the Kherson region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.
As noted, around 9:00 a.m., enemy artillery struck a peaceful settlement. As a result of the shelling, a cultural center and a shop were damaged.
"Fortunately, no one was injured," the report said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password