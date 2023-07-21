"Ukrenergo" is preparing to resume electricity exports to Slovakia

The first auction for the distribution of capacity of interstate lines on the export route Ukraine - Slovakia will start on July 21.

As noted, the auction will offer participants 200 MW with a delivery date of July 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"Ukrenergo and the Slovak transmission system operator SEPS signed an agreement that determines the procedure for holding and distributing funds from auctions for access to interstate interconnectors between the operators of the two power systems. Considering the war and constant risks from shelling, access to interstate crossings is distributed only for a short-term period at daily auctions," the company notes.

Thus, after making the necessary changes to the legislation and approval by the Regulator - NCSREPU - Ukraine has the opportunity to start exporting electricity to Slovakia.

According to Ukrenergo, Ukrainian electricity will be exported only during the hours of the day when there is a surplus of generated electricity in the power system.

For example, exports are possible in the morning and afternoon hours, when the production of solar power plants is the highest. In the evening hours, when solar power plants do not work, and the power system has a limited ability of power plants to cover the high level of electricity consumption, the need for imports remains.

"The maximum throughput allowed by ENTSO-E for the export of electricity to Europe for Ukraine and Moldova is currently 400 MW, for import - 1,200 MW. Together with our European colleagues, we are working on the possibility of increasing these volumes," the Ukrenergo press service noted.