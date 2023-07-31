Strike on Kryvyi Rih: Two dead. 25 people, including 4 children, were injured. PHOTOS

As a result of a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, 25 people were injured, including four children. Two people were reported dead.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Russian missiles hit a multi-storey building and an educational institution

"According to preliminary data, two people were killed and 25 injured. There are four children among the victims. Rescue and search operations are ongoing. The exact number of victims is being established," the statement said.

