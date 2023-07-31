Attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of dead increased to six, injured - to 75

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to six, with 75 people injured.

This was reported in a telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"We are losing our own... 6 dead in Kryvyi Rih. As of this hour, there are 75 victims, including six children. Of the 22 hospitalised, two are seriously injured. Tomorrow the city will be in mourning...", Lysak said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelensky: 350 people involved in rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region

As a result of a Russian missile hitting a nine-storey residential building, 32 apartments were destroyed and 37 others damaged, the State Emergency Service reported.

The building of the educational institution was also partially destroyed.

On the morning of 31 July, Russians fired two missiles at Kryvyi Rih, hitting a residential high-rise and an educational institution. A mother and her ten-year-old daughter were among those killed by Russian missiles.