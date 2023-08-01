ENG
war (20121) Kharkiv (685) Terekhov (86) drones (1194)

Occupants are attacking Kharkiv with drones, - Terekhov

шахеди

Enemy attacks Kharkiv with drones, explosions were heard in city during air raid.

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Russians attack Kharkiv with drones. Explosions are heard in the Shevchenkivskyi district. There have already been three," Terekhov wrote in Telegram.

The head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Serhii Melnyk, reported on the work of air defense in the city

Read more: As result of shelling of Kharkiv on night of July 31, fire broke out - number of victims is being clarified, - Mayor Terekhov

