US State Department on UAV attack on Moscow: We do not encourage Ukraine to attack Russian Federation, but let it decide

The US State Department reacted to the drone attack in Moscow and stated that it does not encourage Kyiv to strike on Russian territory.

This was stated by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

When asked if the US supports Zelenskyy's words that the return of the war "to its symbolic centers" in Moscow is an "inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process", Miller said that he was "not sure that I would agree with that interpretation of what symbolic centers mean".

"I will say that we do not encourage and do not allow strikes outside the borders of Ukraine. But, as we have repeatedly said, it is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war," the representative of the State Department emphasized.

Miller also reminded that "it is the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure that is the target" of the Russians, and "it is the Ukrainian civilians who are being killed in this war" when the Russian Federation strikes schools, hospitals, and apartment buildings.

