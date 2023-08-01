ENG
As result of attack on hospital in Kherson, 4 more medical workers were injured

The number of injured as a result of the attack on the hospital in Kherson has increased to 5 people - it became known about four more injured medical workers.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET informs.

"It became known about four more injured medical workers as a result of today's shelling of a hospital in Kherson. They were diagnosed with a contusion and an acute reaction to stress. The victims were given medical assistance, and now their lives are not in danger. In general, this Russian terrorist attack took the life of one doctor, and five others were injured ", he wrote.

