Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
News War in Ukraine
4 757 13
drones (1194) Air forces (636)

Several Shahed groups launched from southern direction - Air Force (updated)

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

шахед

Several Shahed groups were launched from Krasnodar region of Russia.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Telegram of Air Forces of Ukraine.

"Attention! Launches of several groups of Shahed UAVs from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk have been recorded!" the statement reads.

Later, the Air Force added that the estimated time of entry into Ukrainian airspace was after midnight, and called for people to go to the shelter in case of an air alert.

