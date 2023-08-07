Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 250,240 people (+540 per day), 4,244 tanks, 4,977 artillery systems, 8,270 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 250,240 Russian personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.08.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 250240 (+540) people were liquidated,

tanks - 4244 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8270 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 4977 (+12) units,

MLRS - 709 (+4) units,

air defense systems - 467 (+1) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 311 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4154 (+28),

cruise missiles - 1377 (+18),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7451 (+10) units,

special equipment - 735 (+1).

Read more: Ihnat about difficulty of shooting down "Kalibrs" launched from submarines: Little time to react