ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16608 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
734 0
war (20387) children (698) shoot out (8787) Kupiansk (219)

Ruscists hit Kupiansk, 14-year-old boy wounded

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

росія,артилерія

Russian troops shelled Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which a 14-year-old boy was wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy continues to shell the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Unfortunately, children suffer. A 14-year-old boy was wounded today during the shelling in Kupiansk. He is hospitalized in medium-serious condition. Doctors are currently helping him," the message reads.

Due to increased shelling of the city and settlements, Synegubov called on the residents of the Kupyan community to be as careful as possible.

Watch more: Rescuers of State Emergency Service continue to clear debris in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 