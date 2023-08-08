Ruscists hit Kupiansk, 14-year-old boy wounded

Russian troops shelled Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which a 14-year-old boy was wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy continues to shell the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Unfortunately, children suffer. A 14-year-old boy was wounded today during the shelling in Kupiansk. He is hospitalized in medium-serious condition. Doctors are currently helping him," the message reads.

Due to increased shelling of the city and settlements, Synegubov called on the residents of the Kupyan community to be as careful as possible.

Watch more: Rescuers of State Emergency Service continue to clear debris in Pokrovsk. VIDEO