Moscow was attacked by two drones, anti-aircraft defense shot them down

Two drones were shot down over Moscow by Russian air defense forces.

This was announced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, one drone was shot down in the Domodedovo area and another in the Minsk highway area.

"There is currently no information on any injuries caused by the falling debris. Emergency services are working at the scene," he said.

Russian Defence Ministry says drones attempted to attack targets in Moscow region but were destroyed

