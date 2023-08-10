At night, Rivne region suffered massive attack by drones, oil depot was destroyed

Russians attacked the Rivne region with drones. An oil depot was destroyed in Dubno district.

This was announced by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitalii Koval, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, Rivne region suffered a massive drone attack. An infrastructure facility, an oil depot in Dubno district, was completely destroyed. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

45 rescuers and 14 pieces of equipment are working at the scene. A fire train is in operation.

Koval added that the chemical and radiation background is normal. Evacuation of the population will not be used.

