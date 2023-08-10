Attack on Zaporizhzhia: three people died and 9 people were injured, among them 11-month-old child. During day, invaders shelled 21 settlements in region

A 43-year-old man and two women, aged 19 and 21, were killed in a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. Another 9 people were injured, including an 11-month-old child. Over the past day, the Russian military carried out 82 attacks on 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET reports.

"68 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Huliaypole, Orikhove, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Bilohirsk, Chervone, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Plavni, Mali Shcherbaky, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove, and Kamianske. There were also four air strikes on Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka, four UAV attacks on Huliaypole, Malynivka, Olhivske, and Novodarivka, four MLRS attacks on Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Olhivske, and Levadne, and two missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Pidhirne," the statement said.

As a result of the strike on Huliaypole, a family was injured: women aged 55 and 66 and men aged 39 and 68 were wounded and promptly taken to a medical facility in the regional center.

