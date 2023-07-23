Enemy fired missiles at Zaporizhzhia’s outskirts. PHOTO

Russian troops continue shelling territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko in his telegram channel, CensorNet reports.

According to him, the enemy struck 69 times at 20 peaceful localities in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday

So far, 12 civilian objects have been damaged, including homes and property.

"With 61 artillery strikes, Russian troops hit houses and communications in Gulyaypole, Novodarivka, Orikhov, Preobrazhenka, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove. Temyrivka, Novodarivka and Bilenke suffered from attacks from multiple rocket launchers, and Huliaipilske - from enemy aircraft," the statement said.

At night, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of the regional centre and Zaporizhzhia district with four rockets, causing no casualties.







As reported, on the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing.

A rocket attack on Odesa killed 1 person and injured 22, including 4 children.