Air defense destroyed two Russian drones in Mykolayiv region

In the Mykolayiv region on Thursday, August 17, air defense forces destroyed two Russian drones.

This was reported by the public relations service of the Southern air command, Censor.NET reports.

"On August 17, 2023, 2 Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Southern Air Command in the Mykolaiv region," the message reads.

