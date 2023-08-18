Ruscists fired at Virivka in Kherson region, wounding 17-year-old girl

Russian troops shelled the village of Virivka of the Tiahinka community, as a result of which a minor was injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that about a dozen residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling.

"A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized in a condition of moderate severity with a mine-explosive injury and leg injury. Doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance," the head of the regional administration said.

