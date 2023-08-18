Putin’s regime is stable, protests are unlikely, - Latvian intelligence

The special services of Latvia believe that the regime of Vladimir Putin in Russia looks stable. Protests are unlikely, although they cannot be completely ruled out.

This is stated in the report of the Satversme Protection Bureau (SAB), Censor.NET reports with reference to Delfi.

They believe that apathy and distancing from political processes is increasing in Russian society. The intelligence officers noted that Russians are cautious in assessing the current situation, especially if the opinion does not coincide with the main political line.

The SAB believes that the mutiny of the owner of PMC "Wagner" Evgeny Prigozhin did not have a negative impact on the Russians' assessment of the Putin regime. Instead, its consequence was a decrease in support for Prigozhin himself: before the mutiny, he was supported by almost half of Russians, now - only a fifth.

"At the same time, support for the position of the Ministry of Defense of Russia has increased several times: if before the uprising it was supported by only a tenth of the population, after the uprising the figure approached two-fifths," the report says.

Protests by Russians against the authorities in the Latvian intelligence service are not excluded, but unlikely.

"Although the attitude of Russian society to the war in Ukraine is complex and changeable, there are currently no signals of a significant immediate threat to the political stability of the Putin regime in Russia," SAB notes.