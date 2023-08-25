Russian Federation is considering option of mobilizing additional 450,000 people, - Budanov

Russia is considering the possibility of additionally mobilizing 450,000 people for the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"Mobilization in the Russian Federation has never stopped. The fact that last fall they called up about 350,000 in total, a little less, but close, everyone somehow thinks that they called up and that's all. No. The call up takes place every month. It's called "hidden mobilization"" , - he said.

According to Budanov, in this way the Russians mobilize from 20,000 to 22,000 people every month.

"Now they are considering the option, this issue has not yet been fully resolved, an additional 450,000 for the draft," said Budanov.

"In itself, this leads to the following question: why such a number, if the losses, as they say, are negligible? Well, you will see that the truth will be somewhere in the middle," added the head of the DIU.