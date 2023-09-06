3 333 21
Rada appointed ex-leader of Donetsk RMA Kyrylenko as head of Antimonopoly Committee
On 6 September, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Pavlo Kyrylenko as the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.
This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.
The corresponding resolution "On Appointment of P.O. Kyrylenko as the Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine"(No. 10015) was supported by 250 deputies.
