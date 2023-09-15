3rd SAB on liberation of Andriivka: almost all the infantry of 72nd SMB Ruscist were destroyed

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade liberated Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

They reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the lightning operation, the Russian garrison in Andriivka was surrounded, cut off from the main forces, and destroyed. In two days, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated:



- the enemy's brigade intelligence chief;

- three combatants ;

- and almost all the infantry of the 72nd SMB, along with officers and a significant amount of equipment," the statement said.

As of now, the fighting is ongoing, and the brigade's units continue to consolidate their positions.

"So we will talk about the specific numbers of the enemy's 200s and 300s and other most interesting details of the operation later. We emphasize that the units of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Russian Federation have repeatedly suffered significant losses and defeats in clashes with the Third Assault Force in the past. Now, after recovery and regrouping, the enemy has suffered a total failure.



Capturing and holding Andriivka is our way to a breakthrough on the right flank of Bakhmut and the key to the success of the entire offensive. We are paying a high price for the results of these battles. And the blood of each of our soldiers will be repaid only in blood," the soldiers summed up.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the liberation of Andriivka.

