Kolomoysky was notified of additional suspicion under three articles, - SSU

New facts of Ihor Kolomoysky’s criminal activity have been uncovered, and he has been served with an additional notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

Thus, Kolomoysky was served an additional notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:



- Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 200 (illegal actions with transfer documents, payment cards, and other means of access to bank accounts, electronic money, equipment for their production);

- Art. 27(3), Art. 191(5) (misappropriation of property by an official through abuse of office committed by an organized group on a particularly large scale);

- Article 27(3), Article 209(3) (money laundering).

"According to the investigation, between 2013 and 2014, Kolomoysky illegally seized UAH 5.8 billion. To do this, the defendant created a criminal group consisting of employees of the bank in which he was a founder and shareholder. During this period, members of this group allowed Kolomoysky to allegedly make systematic fictitious "cash deposits to the bank's cash desk", although, in fact, the bank did not receive any deposits.



According to the investigation, this "scheme" allowed the defendant to receive a total of UAH 5.8 billion, which was equivalent to more than USD 700 million at the time. THE SCHEME WAS THEN IMPLEMENTED. These fake "contributions" were then credited to Kolomoysky's personal account and became real non-cash funds.



To legalize virtual assets, Kolomoysky used them in his business activities. In particular, he gave them as loans and paid them for loans to companies under his control, withdrew them abroad, cashed them in, and withdrew them from bank branches," the statement said.



The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

