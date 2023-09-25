Loud explosion rang out in center of occupied Sevastopol

In the central part of Sevastopol, there was a loud sound, similar to an explosion.

This was reported by the correspondent of Krym.Realii (Radio Svoboda), Censor.NET informs.

Locals report that smoke is visible in the area of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the Russian mayor of the city, Razvozhaev, said that this sound was the result of the "planned dismantling of part of the emergency structures at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet."

Read more: After explosions, Russian occupiers decided to check shelters in Sevastopol