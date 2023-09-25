ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9856 visitors online
News
16 011 23

Loud explosion rang out in center of occupied Sevastopol

вибух

In the central part of Sevastopol, there was a loud sound, similar to an explosion.

This was reported by the correspondent of Krym.Realii (Radio Svoboda), Censor.NET informs.

Locals report that smoke is visible in the area of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the Russian mayor of the city, Razvozhaev, said that this sound was the result of the "planned dismantling of part of the emergency structures at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet."

Read more: After explosions, Russian occupiers decided to check shelters in Sevastopol

Author: 

explosion (1499) city Sevastopol (131)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 