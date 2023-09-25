Court of Appeal leaves Kolomoisky in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the pre-trial restraint for Ihor Kolomoisky - detention and bail in the amount of UAH 3.89 billion.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Graty media project.

The court also rejected a request to put the businessman on bail. Former Minister of Culture Tkachenko and a number of TV presenters and representatives of the 1+1 TV channel expressed this desire during the hearing. The Chief Rabbi of Dnipro, Kaminetskyi, and military and non-partisan MP Yakymenko also expressed their readiness to do so.

During the court hearing, the businessman's lawyers stated that their client's health was poor and that the conditions in the SSU temporary detention facility were difficult, and reiterated that Kolomoisky's arrest was an excessive measure of restraint.

In addition, the defence pointed to violations committed during the serving of the suspicion, in particular, on 14 September and during the review of the bail amount in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv on 15 September.

Like Suspilne, the defence asked the court to cancel the arrest with an alternative to bail.

The prosecutor, in turn, requested that the hearing be held in camera. However, the defence lawyers did not mind it being open.

When asked by journalists how he was feeling, Kolomoisky said he was fine. In addition, the businessman said that he was not communicating with the authorities because his phone had been confiscated.

As a reminder, on 2 September, the SSU and the BES served Kolomoisky with a notice of suspicion of fraud andmoney laundering in another case. In this case, it concerns the legalisation of more than UAH 500 million of illegal income through Privatbank in 2013-2020.

On the same day, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in the form of detention for two months in Dnipro with the possibility of bail in excess of UAH 500 million. He is currently being held in a pre-trial detention centre.

On 15 September, the SSU and the BES served another suspicion on Kolomoisky of misappropriating Privatbank's funds totalling UAH 5.8 billion between 2013 and 2014.

On 16 September, the court re-selected Kolomoisky's preventive measure - the bail amount was increased to UAH 3 billion 891 million.