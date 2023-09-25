US provides Poland with $2bn loan for army modernisation

On 25 September, it became known that the United States had provided Poland with a $2 billion loan to support the modernisation of its army.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported on Monday by the PAP agency.

"The United States has provided Poland with a direct loan of $2 billion in foreign military financing (FMF) to support the modernisation of Polish defence, the US State Department has informed," the report said.

"Poland is an unwavering ally of the United States, and Poland's security is key to the collective defence of NATO's eastern flag," the State Department said in a statement cited by the agency.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the country would spend more than 4% of GDP on defence in 2024.

"Next year, it is planned to spend 137 billion zlotys (more than $33 billion in equivalent - IF-U) on defence," Duda said, stressing that "such large defence spending allows for the dynamic modernisation of the Polish army in many areas at the same time."