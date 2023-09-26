ENG
There was explosion in Kryvy Rih

On the morning of September 26, an explosion rang out in Kryvi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's Defense Council, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Kryvy Rih. An explosion. We don't film anything or put it on the Internet," he said.

More information about the situation in the city is currently not known.

