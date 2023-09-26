In Kryvy Rih "arriving" at enterprise

In the Dnipro region, the morning began with an explosion in Kryvy Rih. An "arrival" was recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the city's enterprises was hit. Information is being clarified," the statement said.

He also notes that at night the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district three times with heavy artillery. The district center, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka districts were hit.

3 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. 40 solar panels were smashed. An unused building and power lines were damaged.

Read also: Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: kindergarten, school, and 20 houses damaged

No people were injured.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 26 September, an explosion occurred in Kryvy Rih, Dnipro region.