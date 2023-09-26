UN Secretary General Guterres called for elimination of nuclear weapons

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the elimination of nuclear weapons. The nuclear threat, he said, can be eliminated thanks to diplomacy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the UN.

"The only way to eliminate the nuclear danger is to eliminate nuclear weapons. Let's work together once and for all to ensure that these means of destruction have a place only in history books," he said in a speech on the occasion of the International Day of the Struggle for the Complete Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

According to the Secretary-General, due to geopolitical mistrust and rivalry, the nuclear risk has risen to a level not seen since the Cold War. At the same time, it is possible to ease tensions and eliminate the nuclear threat with the help of "timeless tools of dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiations."

Read more: Guterres at UN General Assembly: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine "caused whole series of horrors" and has serious consequences for everyone