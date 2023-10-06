Zelenskyy will visit Romania next week, - Digi24

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to Romania next week.

This was reported by the Romanian TV channel Digi24 with reference to sources, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

This will be the first visit of the Ukrainian president to Romania since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the TV channel, Zelenskyy's visit is not part of a tour of several countries. This will be a special visit only to Romania, where the President of Ukraine will meet with President Klaus Iohannis and other Romanian officials.

The TV channel reminded that earlier the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the arrival of Zelenskyi to Romania "very soon".

Presidents Yohannis and Zelenskyy met on Thursday in Granada, Spain, as part of the summit of the European Political Community.

The Romanian prime minister and several ministers should also visit Kyiv "to establish as many points of cooperation as possible." It is about security, as well as about energy, agriculture, and other issues.