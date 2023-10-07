Ukraine and Japan start negotiations on bilateral agreement on security guarantees

Today, on 7 October, the first round of negotiations with Japan on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, as envisaged in the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, has begun.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's website.

As noted, the Ukrainian negotiating team was headed by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva. It also included Deputy Head of the Office Roman Mashovets, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi, and Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz.

Japan is the fourth country with which Ukraine has started negotiations after the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Read more: Zelensky called on all EU countries to join Declaration on Security Guarantees for Ukraine

"The start of bilateral consultations with Japan is not only a confirmation of our strategic partnership, but also a demonstration of global support for Ukraine, which goes far beyond Europe and North America. It is symbolic that Japan started bilateral talks on security guarantees with Ukraine during its presidency of the Group of Seven," Zhovkva said.

"These bilateral guarantees for Ukraine are a continuation of the significant non-lethal, security, humanitarian and financial assistance that Japan has been providing to our country since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. An integral part of the security guarantees is also assistance in Ukraine's economic recovery, which will be further discussed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled for early next year in Japan.

The parties agreed to further coordinate and agreed on a plan for bilateral talks by the end of this year.