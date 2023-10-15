Russian troops face number of serious problems when attacking Avdiivka, - ISW

From the reports of a number of military bloggers, it can be concluded that the Russian Federation is facing a number of serious problems during the offensive on Avdiivka.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

As noted, on October 13 and 14, some Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian defense fortifications posed a serious problem for the Russian advance around Avdiivka.

Some Russian sources indicated that Russia's medical problems were also hampering the advance in the Avdiivka area. On October 12, one Russian source said there was a shortage of surgeons in occupied Horlivka and Donetsk near Avdiivka, and called for Russian doctors to go to the front to help treat wounded soldiers.

Similarly, on October 14, the spokesman of the Tavria group of Ukrainian troops, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, said that most of the losses of Russians in the Avdiiv region were caused by poor-quality medical care and overcrowding in local hospitals.

Other Russian military bloggers continued to praise Russia's offensive efforts on October 13 and 14 and repeated the Kremlin's preferred narrative that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was over.

One Russian military blogger warned that Russian officials and sources were probably too quick to dismiss the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and noted that it was too early to tell whether the Russian attacks near Avdiivka would develop into an organized offensive operation.

