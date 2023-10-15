ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9264 visitors online
News
1 926 3

Due to blackout in Kherson, station switches to backup power, - Ukrzaliznytsia

уз

Kherson has been under fire all morning, the entire city has been temporarily cut off, the station is switched to backup power.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

"The shock wave damaged the vestibules of the 11th car of the Kherson-Kyiv train #102, all the passengers were unharmed. Several windows were missing, but we will fix that. The train has already left the shelling zone and continues moving according to the schedule," the message says.

Read more: Russians dropped 2 GABs in area where critical infrastructure facility is located in Kherson

Author: 

shoot out (13236) Ukrzaliznytsya (156) Kherson (1145)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 