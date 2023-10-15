Due to blackout in Kherson, station switches to backup power, - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kherson has been under fire all morning, the entire city has been temporarily cut off, the station is switched to backup power.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

"The shock wave damaged the vestibules of the 11th car of the Kherson-Kyiv train #102, all the passengers were unharmed. Several windows were missing, but we will fix that. The train has already left the shelling zone and continues moving according to the schedule," the message says.

