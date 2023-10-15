More than 40.5 thousand children remain in Donetsk region

As of the beginning of October, 40,576 children remain in the Donetsk region. Most of them live in settlements relatively far from the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Donetsk Regional State Administration, this was stated at a briefing by the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ihor Moroz.

As noted, since 7 April, when the forced evacuation of children from the frontline cities began, 524 children have been transported to safer regions.

"Unfortunately, there were also cases of hiding children. In particular, in Bakhmut, adults who did not want to leave hid their children at other addresses so that the authorities could not evacuate them," said Moroz.

The head of the region called on parents and guardians to save their children's lives and evacuate.

